Perfect planting weather

Steve Angle, owner of Angle’s Nursery, was grateful for perfect planting conditions and a lack of downtown traffic Thanksgiving day as an opportunity to plant and mulch around many of the 53 trees made possible through a $50,000 Dayton Power & Light Right Tree, Right Place grant. The new trees include 37 male ginkgos, six Japanese lilac trees and 11 honey locusts, which could not be transplanted from the greenhouse to the site until after the first frost. The cool but clear weather on Thursday provided perfect conditions to work on the project, the nursery owner said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)