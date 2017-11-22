Thanks-giving community

Jada Brown doesn’t mind cleaning up after dinner.

First Lutheran Church member Jinny Fegus, whose congregation volunteers on the third Monday of each month, passes a plate of ham and beans and cornbread through the window to volunteer Bryan Dillon on Monday evening at Our Daily Bread. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

More photos in Wednesday's Examiner.

“It feels good to help, especially because of all the people that are so nice to me here, and help me out,” the 11-year-old Bellefontaine middle school student said Monday after she finished a ham and bean supper at the Our Daily Bread food pantry, and prepared to wipe clean the table behind where she sat.

For hundreds, often better than a thousand people per month, the free, hot meal served up three times weekly by volunteers at Our Daily Bread is their best opportunity for a complete meal.

Jada said her father is an over-the-road truck driver, and she lives with her grandmother on Brown Avenue, within walking distance of Our Daily Bread.

She said she comes for the socializing, and the food, in that order.

Indeed, it’s not just about the food, says Becky Fulmer, a regular for meal times at the pantry located at 223 Oakland Square.

“We got to eat, of course,” Mrs. Fulmer said, “but I also come here for the people, and to visit with Miss Jada here.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!