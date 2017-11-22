That’s no turkey!

Students at Riverside Elementary School enjoyed a pig party Tuesday on their final day before the Thanksgiving break. During the party, which was hosted by the school’s PTO at the conclusion of a fundraiser that generated more than $10,000, the students who sold the most got to take part in a wind-up pig race (PHOTO IN WEDNESDAY'S PAPER). Elementary Principal Mason Bryan then chased a piglet (ABOVE) and, after a $500 donation by school supporter Bud Jackson, agreed to kiss the piglet (FRONT PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO). A total of 151 of the school’s 355 students participated in the fundraiser and top seller was Landon Jackson, who sold 100 of the 1,556 total items sold by students. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)