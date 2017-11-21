Ben Logan board gets refresher on 3 Rs

Members of the Benjamin Logan Board of Education got a look at how elementary school educators teach the “three Rs” in modern classrooms at a monthly meeting that also featured announcement of a distinguished award for the middle school.

Reading coach Jen Davis, right, reads a book called Stay to Benjamin Logan School Board members in a first-grade classroom. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Following a musical presentation by the fourth-grade choir prior to the monthly board meeting, the board members toured the elementary school led by co-principals Colleen Bodin and Gena Rogers.

Reading coach Jen Davis, whose classroom features a storybook castle and blank white sheets for the creative writing process, was the first stop. As board members and administrators sat in chairs made for first-graders, she read a story called Stay that gently introduces young children to the reality of death.

The writing lesson, technically, came last Jackie Thompson’s second-grade classroom, which replaces assigned seating with a loose configuration of playful workstations in which the teacher interacts with the students at their levels. The language arts teacher took a small group of fourth-grade choir members through a lesson on dividing words into syllables as board members watched.

