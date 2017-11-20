West Liberty POW’s story to benefit Town Hall renovation project

Paul Kari, a current West Liberty resident and former prisoner of wear, holds copies of his book Strength to Endure, which he will sign Friday to help raise money for the West Liberty Town Hall renovation project. (PHOTO | WEST LIBERTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY)

The misfortunes of a former soldier are being turned into something good for the village of West Liberty.

Paul Kari, a Vietnam prisoner of war from the Akron area who now lives just outside West Liberty where he farms, has written a memoir about his POW experiences from June 20, 1965, to Feb. 12, 1973. He he will donate proceeds from the $30 sale of The Strength to Endure during a signing engagement from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in the West Liberty Town Hall in conjunction with the village’s kickoff of the holiday season. The money will be donated to the West Liberty Historical Society’s Opera House Renovation Project.

Kari, who will be 82 on Nov. 25, was the 12th man captured in Vietnam when his Phantom II jet fighter was shot down over Son La Province. He endured beatings, torture, starvation and squalid living conditions as one of more than 600 American POWs. He says his faith in god and faith that someday his country would bring him home kept hope alive for him during his imprisonment.

His book includes stories of growing up on a farm west of Akron, his unexpected fascination with flying discovered as a student at The Ohio State University, his top ranked standing in pilot training, the end of his flying career on his 69th mission in Vietnam and his return to American life and ventures in farming.

