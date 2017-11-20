Mary Rutan Hospital rated one of the nation’s best for patient safety

Leapfrog Group, a non-profit health care organization that grades more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide on quality, safety and transparency, has given Mary Rutan Hospital an “A.”

“We are proud to receive an ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group,” Mandy Goble, president and CEO of MRH, said. “These hard-earned grades are evidence of the outstanding efforts made by our clinical and quality teams to improve patient safety and clinical quality throughout our organization.”

It was one of a select few hospitals in the region to receive the top grade for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients. In Ohio, 51 of the 110 hospitals graded achieved the top grade.

“Our primary focus is to achieve the highest level of safety and quality care for our patients, “ said Dr. Grant Varian, medical director of MRH. “We continue to set the bar higher each time. This year, we focused on many initiatives to improve the quality, safety and patient experience. This score is an excellent and welcome affirmation of the care our patients expect and receive from Mary Rutan Hospital.”

Previously, the hospital was recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States and received a top ranking for achieving one of the highest Value-Based Purchasing scores in the State of Ohio. And they were among an elite group of hospitals to achieve Healthgrades’ Outstanding Patient Experience Award three years in a row.

