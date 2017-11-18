Logan County businesses, attractions among Ohio’s best of 2018

Logan County has received nine “Best of Ohio” awards this week from Ohio Magazine, which asked readers to vote for their Ohio favorites.

It is the first time Logan County has ever had a business recognized through the Best of Ohio Awards.

Included in the winners were:

• Simon Kenton Bike Trail — Best Bike Trail

• Indian Lake State Park — Best Park Camping

• Mad River Mountain — Best Winter Destination

• Don’s Downtown Diner — Best Burger

• Native Coffee — Best Coffee Shop/Roaster

• Logan County Farmers Market — Best Farmers Market

• Marie’s Candies — Best Ohio-Made Candy

• Brewfontaine — Best Outdoor Dining/Patio

• Peachtree — Best Independent Boutique

The magazine features more about each of these winners in the January 2018 issue.

