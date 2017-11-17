Meeting with sheriff, paperwork fill first day for new commissioner

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other county offices, will see budget increases in the coming year although the exact amount is yet to be determined, Commissioners John Bayliss and Joe Antram said Thursday.

Newly appointed Logan County Commissioner Joe Antram, right, meets with Commissioner John Bayliss at their office inside the Colonial Building on Thursday morning prior to a lunch meeting with the Logan County Sheriff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“We will be increasing the sheriff’s office budget considerably this year,” Bayliss said. “We plan to increase the budget of all county offices but the amount is yet to be determined.”

Bayliss said he and fellow Commissioner Dustin Wickersham had already discussed the county’s financial situation and determined that it will be possible in 2018 to provide increases but wanted to get the input of the new member before proceeding.

Antram was selected by the Logan County Republican Party’s Executive Committee on Wednesday evening to fill the unexpired term of Tony Core, who resigned to take a job in the private sector.

The county operates on a general fund budget of more than $16.5 million, which includes a $400,000 increase to the sheriff’s office budget in 2017, Bayliss reported.

As of Thursday, the county general fund had an unencumbered cash balance of $4.6 million, according to a fund summary report from the Logan County Auditor’s Office. The same report indicates the county general fund has generated just shy of $17 million in revenue since Jan. 1 with expenditures of $15.6 million.

The first day on the job for Antram was mainly focused on meeting other elected officials and county staff, along with filling out necessary paperwork to begin his employment with the county. The commissioner job pays $48,450 annually.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!