Permanent improvement levy headed for May ballot

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center intends to ask district voters to support a permanent improvement levy on the May ballot for the purpose of renovating buildings and classroom space on the main campus.

The .6 mill levy was authorized Wednesday by the Hi-Point Board of Education during a regular meeting.

That levy would finance renovations to the main campus, as well as equipment upgrades for satellite programs. Levy funds likewise would provide for the expansion of existing programs to meet changing technologies and industry standards, Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith said.

“This is not a levy for salaries and benefits,” he said. “The money is solely for improvements and renovations for our students to prepare them for that next generation workforce and a 21st century job.”

The levy itself would cost a $100,000 property about $22 per year, according to discussion on Wednesday.

The levy would generate approximately $1.8 million annually for the district.

The tax question will be put before voters across nine counties May 8. Dr. Smith has already begun presenting before local boards of education in an effort to get the word out and generate support for the initiative. He is scheduled to present before the Indian Lake school board Monday.

It is the first time in 40 years the district has sought additional funds.

