Antram named next commissioner

Joe Antram, a retired Bellefontaine High School band director, was selected by the Logan County Republican Party Central Committee and sworn in as a Logan County Commissioner on Wednesday evening.

Joe Antram, left, is sworn in as the new Logan County Commissioner by Commissioner John Bayliss, following a vote of the Logan County Republican Party Central Committee on Wednesday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

He replaces Tony Core, who resigned his seat as commissioner to take a job in the private sector.

Antram, a Central Committee member himself, emerged from five rounds of voting that narrowed the field of 11 candidates who appeared for the interviews.

He said he will be in the office Thursday to begin his first day on the job. He is also an adjunct professor at Urbana University andcurrently teaches courses on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

He said one of his top areas of concern will be finding a way to increase funding to the Logan County Sheriff's Office to increase staff.

"This will be the top subject (Thursday)," he said. "I have some ideas but I want to know better what the other commissioners think about this issue before I discuss them publicly."

