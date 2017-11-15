CHRISTMAS NEARS AT WEST LIBERTY

Bob Griffith, West Liberty’s zoning and code enforcement officer, reads through the zoning code inside West Liberty’s Town Hall, which is now decorated with 10 miniature Christmas trees that have are up for silent auction. The money raised from the trees will go to the restoration of the opera house on the upper floor or Town Hall, Clerk Cindee Boyd said. Anyone may stop in and place a secret bid through 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, just prior to the village Christmas parade. The trees were decoarted by Theresa’s Gingerbread House, Bobbi Gratz and Cindee Boyd, the McIntosh family, Project Teddy Bear and Friends, West Liberty Historical Society with Kim Hankins and Baker’s Village Garden Center, Adriel Foster Care, Adoption and Family Preservation, People’s Savings and Loan, the Wygal family, MCC Thrift and the Barger family. This is the first year West Liberty’s Business Association has sponsored the Christmas tree fundraiser. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)