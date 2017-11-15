MRH to pay city $1 million to end land lease

Mary Rutan Hospital will pay $1 million over five years to purchase the land along Madriver Street and Palmer Avenue it now leases from the city for nothing.

Several months in the making, the deal will free up the not-for-profit hospital to more efficiently adapt to the changing healthcare landscape, MRH President and CEO Mandy Goble told the Bellefontaine City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Even though the land cost MRH nothing, it added to the operation’s legal and administrative costs.

MRH will pay $200,000 when the deal is complete and follow up with four annual payments of $200,000. Half of the payments will go into the city’s capital improvement fund while the rest will go into a city-administered economic development fund.

All of the costs associated with the sale — including outside legal counsel for the city — are covered by the hospital.

MRH will continue to use Bellefontaine’s bonding authority. It will soon approach the council to refinance existing bonds and generate more than $11 million for its new $25 million health center development off Dowell Avenue.

