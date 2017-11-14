Holiday Happenings

• Zanesfield harvest dinner — 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Zanesfield United Methodist Church, corner of Main and columbus in Zanesfield; $9 donation.

• West Mansfield Lions Club turkey festival — 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, West Mansfield Conservation Club; dinner, raffle.

• Harper Community Thanksgiving dinner — 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, potluck dinner, Harper Community Church, 3679 N. County Road 25; ham, turkey and bread furnished; program with the Cafe Sisters at 7 p.m., free will offering accepted.

• DeGraff turkey and ham raffle — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, DeGraff American Legion. • West Liberty Lions Club ham and turkey raffle — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, West Liberty Fire House.

• Zanesfield turkey raffle — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, Tri-Valley fire Department.

• Lutheran community Thanksgiving — Galilee Lutheran Church, 301 Lincoln Blvd., Russells Point, hosts a community thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21; Pastor Larry Novak of First Lutheran Church in Bellefontaine, speaks; Pastor Cheryl Siegenthaler of New Salem and Philadelphia Lutheran churches, assists; and Pastor Karen Torrez of the host church is the presiding minister; pumpkin pie and coffee served following.

• Thanksgiving Love dinner — noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine; everyone is welcome to come as they are; arrange delivery of dinner and/or transportation by noon Wednesday, Nov. 22, at (937) 592-9651; donations accepted but not required or expected.

• Village of West Liberty Christmas open house — Friday, Nov. 24; old-fashioned community soup dinner 4 to 6 p.m., town hall; 5-K luminary run, 5 p.m.; parade 6 p.m., parade, race entry forms available at www.mywestliberty.com

• Craft bazaar and rummage sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Wake Up The World Ministries, 600 E. Brown Ave., (former Northeastern Elementary School); more than 25 vendors; lunch, baked goods and raffles; take food pantry items and new toys to earn raffle tickets; proceeds benefit Children’s Services Christmas adoptees.

• Breakfast with Santa — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, First United Methodist Church, Bellefontaine; breakfast purchase includes photo with Santa.

• Christmas School — 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church, ages 4 through second-grade; registration forms available at the church.

• Christmas movie night at the Knowlton Library — 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18; call (937) 599-4189 or visit logancountylibraries.org for movie title.