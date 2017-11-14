Outdoor careers students place 1st in Ohio High School Landscape Olympics

The Ohio Hi-Point Outdoor Careers students took home first place and $1,500 in prize money at the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics earlier this month.

The outdoor careers student at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center placed first in the Ohio high School landscape Olympics. Team member include, from the left, first row: Stephen Dunham, Cody Board, Creighton Bradley, Kolton Parker and Quincy Hassell; and second row: Daniel Long, Tylar Jett, Josh Mays, Orion Horn and Damien Masters. Not pictured is Ben Brunswick. (PHOTO | OHP IDENTIFICATION)

The event is an educational competition to test skills and knowledge and was hosted by the Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association at OSU ATI in Wooster.

The Ohio Hi-Point students competed against 250 other high school students from 20 schools across the state. Students also had the opportunity to network with more than 25 companies and leaders in the green industry.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group of students and how they displayed their knowledge and skills within the green industry,” said instructor Cole Carpenter.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!