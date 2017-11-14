District gets high marks for nutrition, physical activity

Bellefontaine City Schools got dinged for its booster bar sales and allowing parents to send birthday cupcakes into the classroom, but otherwise the district runs a top notch nutrition program, the school board learned at the Monday evening meeting.

Superintendent Brad Hall reported on the district’s wellness assessment, a process required by the Ohio Department of Education, which evaluates schools’ nutrition programs in seven areas.

The city school district scored well in the areas of promoting healthy choices and limiting unhealthy ones, while also providing ample physical activity opportunities for students.

The review, however, criticized the district’s fundraiser choices, which includes the decades-old tradition of selling chocolate “booster bars.” To receive the highest rating, districts must offer non-food items as the primary source of fundraising activities, the superintendent said.

He also said state education officials disapproved of allowing sugary snacks such as cakes or cupcakes for birthdays and other celebrations but it did not dramatically affect the overall rating because the district itself is not providing the high-sugar foods.

“Sometimes parents want to send in cupcakes and while the ODE doesn’t like it, it isn’t a practice I’m going to take upon myself to stop,” Hall told the board.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!