HEAP assistance available during winter months

Logan County Bridges Community Action Partnership is once again managing the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program through March 31 for individuals or families struggling to cover winter utility costs.

Income eligibility is 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines — $43,050 a year for a household of four. E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are threatened with disconnection, already disconnected or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

For appointments and information about how to apply, contact Bridges at (937) 404-9203.