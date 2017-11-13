Honoring a hero

Logan County’s first Vietnam casualty celebrated at ceremony

John Roybal, a U.S. Air Force veteran who now lives in Oklahoma, came to Bellefontaine for a Saturday morning Veterans Day ceremony in which he discussed his part in the effort to find the airplane lost over the Pacific Ocean that carried Sgt. John A. Karibo, who is recognized as Logan County’s first Vietnam casualty. ABOVE: Roybal presents flags to Karibo family members, including from left, brother David Karibo of Bellefontaine, sister Marcy Harrod of Indian Lake and widow Tonya Karibo Wagner of Sacramento, Calif. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

Veterans Day was an emotional but rewarding day for members of a local family, some of whom converged from as far away as California.

“It’s been kind of a bittersweet experience,” David Karibo of Bellefontaine said after a Saturday morning program to honor his brother, the late Sgt. Jonathan A. Karibo, who is remembered as Logan County’s first casualty of the Vietnam War.

“It brought back some bad memories but also reminded me of some of the good memories I have of my brother. But overall, I thought it was very well done and very nice that they honored him this way.”

Sgt. Karibo, U.S. Army Ranger who specialized in chemical, biological and radiological warfare, was one of 107 soldiers and support staff aboard the Flying Tiger Airline Flight 739 that disappeared while traveling between Guam and the Philippines on March 15, 1955.

John Roybal displays a copy of the Examiner detailing the March 16, 1955, disappearance of Flying Tiger Flight 739 that carried Sgt. Karibo and 106 others.

The airliner’s disappearance prompted one of the largest air and sea searches — covering 200,000 square miles over eight days.

