What a sound ouds, neys and morsings make

Musicians introduce local youths to instruments of Near East

Tom Chess, a New York world musician, demonstrates the oud, a stringed instrument from the Near East that resembles a lute for Benjamin Logan High School jazz band members during a Thursday afternoon class. Chess was joined for a three-day workshop at the schools by Will McEvoy, a bassist and percussionist based out of Ann Arbor, Mich. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

At the start of this week, most Benjamin Logan music students had no idea what an oud, a ney or a morsing were.

By Friday, however, they not only recognized the exotic musical instruments, but had a chance to experience their rich sounds during a week of classroom instruction.

Tom Chess, a New York musician who specializes in global music styles, and Will McEvoy, an Ann Arbor, Mich., musician, came to the school district to offer three days of lessons through a grant obtained by LoCo Arts.

“I’m teaching a contemporary American jazz take on world music, particularly the influences of the Near East and North Africa,” Chess said before explaining the instruments he uses.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!