Warm greetings extended at Ben Logan

All veterans attending Benjamin Logan High School’s 15th annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly Friday received a lap size quilt made by members of the Logan Piecemakers.

Lap quilts made by the Logan Piecemakers are draped over chairs Friday morning at Benjamin Logan High School where each veteran attending the annual assembly each received one. (PHOTO | BEN LOGAN SCHOOLS)

“We wanted to take this opportunity to personally thank each veteran for the sacrifices made on our behalf,” said BLHS teacher Lois Stoll, a member of the local quilt guild.

Members pieced, quilted and bound each quilt made with fabric that featured different red, white and blue patterns.

Several members of the guild were present at the assembly for the surprise presentation. “We want every veteran to know how much we appreciate their sacrifice,” said Nick Pennington, president of the school’s FCCLA chapter, which helped plan the event, along with the school’s student government.

Ryan Fahle, a 2002 BLHS graduate and a Marine Corps veteran, spoke.

The veterans each also received a candy bar and a thank you note.