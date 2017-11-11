Veterans cheered by Indian Lake students

Indian Lake Elementary students lined the halls Friday morning to offer several local veterans the highest honor they give as a student body: a clap around.

Chief Petty Naval Officer Shawn Martin shakes hands Friday morning with students who lined the hallways for the first ILES Veteran Clap Around. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

This was the first year for the Veteran Clap Around during the Veterans Day Recognition event at ILES. It was similar to a “clap out,” traditionally reserved for graduating seniors on their last day of school, and for fourth-graders on their last day of school in the elementary building. The veterans gave high-fives and shook hands with students while walking around the center of the school. A few tears were shed, as well.

Veterans were then invited for a reception in the cafeteria where students and staff could continue to offer thanks for their service and sacrifice for the country. The cafeteria was decorated with pictures of veterans students had taken in to share. The veterans also were given cards and letters the students created earlier this week.

Army Special Forces veteran Donald T. Willis, who recently moved to the area, was delighted with the event. He said, “I’m so glad to be here. It’s my new mission in life to help kids make dreams come true.”

Army Special Forces veteran Donald T. Willis talks with students Brooklyn Evans (left) and Tristan Taylor (center) during the Veterans Day event at Indian Lake Elementary School. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

ILES Counselor Suzy Mallory helped organize the event, along with several staff and members of the Huntsville American Legion Auxiliary.

Mallory says, “We feel this is something our students need to understand and appreciate. Veterans cannot be thanked enough.”

Prior to the event, veterans in attendance joined fourth-graders and members of the Huntsville American Legion Auxiliary outside for a flag raising, singing of the National Anthem and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

A highlight of the day was a visit by Tony Whitt, who was home on leave from the Army in Ft. Hood, Texas, much to the tearful surprise of his cousins, ILHS students, Layla, Libby and Lacey Yoakam, who consider him more like a brother.

“We were all shocked and happy to see him,” Layla said. “We really look up to him.”