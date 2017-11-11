Kennedy guilty on all counts

Truly no one knows what happened in Rosalie and Gary Kennedy’s home March 10 but the results are plain — Gary is dead and Rose now faces life in prison.

Rosalie Kennedy turns to her family and weeps as guilty verdicts came in Friday. She was found guilty of shooting and killing her husband, Gary Kennedy, early this year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

She buckled over and wept as did her daughters when the verdicts of the jury were read Friday in Logan Common Pleas Court.

The six men and six women of the jury spent about four hours deliberating Friday and returned guilty verdicts on one count of murder and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

They also found a gun was used in the commission of both crimes.

The verdicts came after 2 1/2 days of testimony in which jurors heard lengthy recordings of the defendant when she called 911, while she sat in a Logan County Sheriff’s cruiser and during her interview with a sheriff’s detective.

Prosecutors also presented experts who testified about a .22-caliber revolver found at the scene and the fatal shot that killed the 66-year-old man.

The 63-year-old defendant’s lawyers did not produce any witnesses and instead relied on crime scene photographs and other evidence to develop their version of what may have preceded the shooting.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!