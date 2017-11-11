MEMORIAL REDEDICATED

Local Vietnam War veterans gather around the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mary Rutan Park after a brief ceremony Friday morning to rededicate the monument. Eight new trees were installed around the monument, including two cherry trees donated by Bellefontaine’s American Legion and VFW posts and three maples and three spruce trees made possible through a donation from AGC Automtive Americas, which contributes annually to Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission projects. “We’re thrilled at how beautiful this area will be for future generations to enjoy,” AGC’s environmental specialist Jeanie Weiskittle said. “This is something we do to give back to the community,” AGC egineer John Seeley added. “The tree commission decides which projects, but this one is a particularly good use of the funds.” (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)