Kennedy’s fate rests with jury

Rosalie Kennedy’s defense team rested without calling a witness, claiming prosecutors failed to prove the 63-year-old defendant shot and killed her husband March 10.

Andrew McClelland, a firearms technician with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, holds a revolver in court Thursday that was recovered from Rosalie Kennedy’s 8100 Township Road 110, Rushsylvania, residence after the March 10 death of her husband, Gary Kennedy. She is on trial for murder and felonious assault. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Defense attorney Tina McFall is right as prosecution witnesses could not definitively link a revolver to her client nor that it was, without a doubt, the murder weapon.

She has said her client did not shoot Gary Kennedy and that no one truly knows what happened in the couple’s 8100 Township Road 110, Rushsylvania, residence.

She asked Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge William T. Goslee to pre-emptively find Kennedy not guilty and not hand the case over to a jury of six women and six men.

Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart countered, saying prior case law has found a jury can make reasonable presumptions of a defendant’s guilt based on circumstantial evidence.

He argued and Judge Goslee agreed that the jury should decide the case.

