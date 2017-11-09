Driver in Brentlinger slaying gets 5 years in prison

The last of five Lima area defendants accused in the murder of 45-year-old Jeffrey Brentlinger was sentenced to five years in prison.

Alexus Walton, 20, of Lima, wipes tears away as her attorney Steven Fansler reads from a prepared statement during her sentencing hearing Thursday in Logan County Common Pleas Court. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Alexus Walton, 20, appeared Thursday before Logan County Common Pleas Court Assigned Judge Mark S. O'Connor to face sentencing on the first-degree felony complicity to aggravated robbery charge.

She admitted that she drove Jasmine Lewis, 17; Tatiana Freeman, 18; Marqueveous Watkins, 22; and Zachariah Huddleston, 23, from Lima to rural Logan County knowing criminal activity was about to take place.

Her lawyer Steve Fansler said in a final plea for leniency that she was aware Lewis and Freeman intended to engage in prostitution but was unaware of the more serious intended robbery that ultimately ended in the victim's death.

Unlike the defiant attitudes of other defendants in the case, Watkins apologized tearfully to members of the Brentlinger family, who were present in the courtroom.