Vietnam monument front and center in local Veterans Day observances

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mary Rutan Park will take a featured role in the local observance of Veterans Day, concluding with remarks by an Air Force veteran who searched for the man listed first on the wall of honor.

Bellefontaine Parks Superintendent Kris Myers, left, and Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission Chairman Joe Antram work Wednesday afternoon to prepare the area around the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mary Rutan Park where trees will be planted to mark the rededication of the monument at 10 a.m. Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

While Veterans Day falls on a Saturday this year, events will kick off Friday with recognition breakfasts and memorial programs at nearly every local school district. Breakfasts are free to veterans who attend those events.

Friday will also feature the rededication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along Allison Road at Mary Rutan Park. The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District and Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission have planted six new trees around the site that were donated by AGC Automotive Americas and two cherry trees that were donated by the American Legion Harold Kerr Post 173 and VFW Frank Castle Post 1080 in Bellefontaine. Local Vietnam veterans are being invited to recount their time in the service during the rededication ceremony, Shade Tree Commission acting chair Joe Antram said.

“We encourage veterans to come out and share their stories,” Antram said. “We would like to have as many people as possible out for this.”

