Money, names sought by Indian Lake Schools for military care packages

Indian Lake Local Schools are collecting monetary donations the week of Nov. 6 to purchase items for care packages to be sent after Thanksgiving by AMVETS Post 39, Lakeview, to Indian Lake High School graduates serving in the military and stationed outside the Indian Lake area.

Donations may be made by calling 686-7323.

In conjunction with the project, names of ILHS grads serving in the military and stationed outside the Indian Lake area are being collected. Names may be forwarded with students to their social studies teachers or left with the office of any district building so packages may be prepared.