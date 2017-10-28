Flu shots available at health district

The Logan County Health District, 310 S. Main St., is offering flu shots for all ages during their regular immunization clinics, which are conducted from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.

Most insurances are accepted, but it is suggested to call 651-6186 Monday through Wednesday to pre-register for the Thursday clinic.

