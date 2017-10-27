Photos sought for bicentennial calendar

The Logan County Bicentennial Steering Committee has issued a call to local photographers or collectors of historic photos for images that could be included in a commemorative calendar or book that will be distributed in connection with the upcoming bicentennial celebration.

Anyone interested in submitting photos that reflect the history, culture or natural beauty of Logan County can email them to the chamber at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or deliver them to the Logan County Chamber of Commerce office at 100 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.