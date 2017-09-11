Faithful fishing

Tilapia farmer creates self-supporting operation

Don Jones, center left, explains how he grows tilapia at a tour of his agricultural operation, Kingdom Fish, during a Sunday afternoon tour made possible by the Logan County Farmers’ Market and a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

When Don Jones first started thinking about raising tilapia on his Rushsylvania farm, he had faith it would some day become a self-supporting operating.

That day has come, the full-time fish farmer told visitors who turned out to tour Kingdom Fish, 6746 County Road 112, where he raises fish in a sustainable process he created himself and taste the fish tacos his employees were preparing under a nearby tent.

“When I started this 12 years ago, I had a vision that I wanted to start raising fish,” Jones told the tour group.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!