Thin margins

Service crews, officers too often have close calls with passing vehicles

In May, a sport utility vehicle hit a Wren Towing truck as it slowed to pull over for a disabled pickup truck. The tow truck driver had activated his overhead lights and right turn signal prior to the rear end crash. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

Joel Swisher was working to haul a disabled vehicle form the side of a Columbus highway when he spied an approaching danger.

A car was barreling toward him with the passenger side wheels over the white line.

He was convinced the car was going to slam into the disabled vehicle and crush it and him into his tow truck.

“I jumped onto the bed so that I wouldn’t be crushed,” Swisher said.

Fortunately, the approaching driver realized the mistake and swerved back onto the road avoiding a collision.

Swisher, shaken, finished strapping down the disabled vehicle and safely towed the vehicle.

Now working for Wren’s Towing of DeGraff, Swisher said he sees the same dangerous driving along Logan County roads, particularly along U.S. Route 33.

“It boils down to people just not paying attention,” he said. “They don’t slow down or pull over into another lane when they can.

“They also don’t let semis over. When one of those passes you at speed, it almost sucks you into the road.

“A lot of times, we’re working in less than three feet of space. With cars passing us at 70 mph or more, the margins are very narrow. You have to have your head on a swivel with this job.”

Just a few weeks ago, a tow truck operator was killed while working along Interstate 270. That’s hitting close too home, Swisher said.

On the home front, a Wren’s truck was hit from behind May 9 as it slowed to pull over for a tow along U.S. 33. Overhead lights flashing and an active right turn signal were not enough to capture a trailing motorist’s attention.

Fortunately, it was not a serious crash.

Nationally, a tow truck driver is killed every six days making it one of the more dangerous professions, Swisher said.

Motorists in Ohio are required by law to slow down when approaching vehicles with emergency or flashing work lights on service vehicles such as tow trucks, utility trucks, refuse trucks and highway and road maintenance vehicles. If there are two or more lanes of travel in the same direction, motorists are to merge safely away from the emergency or service vehicles.

Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman said most times his crews use signs, flagmen, barricades and barrels to control traffic and direct motorist around or through a work zone.

Still, people have ignored a barricade to drive up to a culvert cut or bridge replacement to ask why they can’t get through, he said.

Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds, who was pinned up against cruiser by a passing car several years ago while working a third-shift patrol, agrees with Swisher that there is very little room for error when working along a road.

“With people talking on a phone or worse yet texting while driving 60, 70 or faster, it can happen so quick,” he said. “The law isn’t just about courtesy. It’s about saving lives.”

“You should slow down considerably when you see flashing lights,” Bellefontaine Police Sgt. D. Allen Shields said. “You don’t know what could occur just as you're passing by."

“Someone could jump up and run off from a traffic stop or you could have child get out and run onto the road while some is working on their parent’s car.”

After years of patrol work, Sgt. Shields is blunt in his assessment of too many motorists.

“People are inconsiderate. They either don’t know the laws or they don’t care,” he said.

Swisher, Dodds and Shields all believe people would be more considerate and slow down if they were to experience a breakdown along highway or work along the right of ways.