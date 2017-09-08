Indian Lake Key Club gives back one meal at a time

Russells Point resident Del Rose greeted Indian Lake High School Key Club members Gianna Hagedorn and Delaney Woods with a hearty “Come on in!” as they knocked at her front door with her dinner recently.

Russells Point resident Del Rose, left, talks with Indian Lake High School Key Club seniors Delaney Woods, center, and Gianna Hagedorn, right, as they deliver meals on wheels to her residence. The Columbus-based LifeCare Alliance provides the meals and coordinates delivery, including the groups of Indian Lake Key Club students who volunteer each week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Hagedorn and Woods are two of 24 senior members from the high school service club that are taking turns delivering Meal on Wheels to homebound residents in the Indian Lake area every Friday this school year.

Key Club advisor Jenifer Ignarski explains that Logan County United Way Director Dave Bezusko and the volunteer director for the Columbus-based LifeCare Alliance, which delivers the meals on wheels locally, contacted school officials last spring because more help was needed to make deliveries in communities near campus.

Ignarski was excited about the impact involvement in such a program could have on her Key Club members.

“I want them to do it now so they can see what it’s like in the community and understand that people are in need,” she said.

She and ILHS paraprofessional Lisa McGatha learned the procedures and began delivering to clients in the area over the summer. Now the two of them rotate escorting pairs of senior Key Club members on the delivery route at the end of every week.

After transporting the thermal packages of food from Columbus to Russells Point where she meets up with the Key Club group, volunteer driver Amy Weatherall remarked, “I think it’s great that these kids are involved because it shows they respect the elderly and disabled.”

