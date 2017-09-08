ILHS welding pupils refurbish utility trailer

Students involved in 21st Century Grant programs at Indian Lake High School are using their skills to repair needed equipment, save the district money and make a difference on campus.

Indian Lake High School manufacturing and welding students repair a utility trailer at the end of last school year that is currently utilized by the district’s maintenance staff. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Fourteen students in Dave Snapp’s manufacturing and welding course and 10 involved in the afterschool Welding Club worked to refurbish the Indian Lake maintenance and facilities department’s utility trailer at the end of last school year. Now the trailer is in use daily on campus.

“It was in pretty bad shape,” Matt Hurley, co-maintenance supervisor, said. “The frame was bent and the wood was rotten. We couldn’t use it for much.”

