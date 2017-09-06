Project will remove, replace 53 downtown trees

Shelley Moore with the Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission marks an ornamental pear tree with fluorescent green paint along Columbus Avenue as part of an upcoming removal and replacement project. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Bellefontaine’s downtown will look a little barren for early autumn as Street Department crews will cut down and remove 53 trees.

It’s all part of $50,000 project to replace the trees and improve the street landscape.

Shelley Moore, who heads up the city’s Shade Tree Commission, said the crews are ready to begin the removal in preparation for new tree plantings in late October and early November.

