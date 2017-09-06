Police chief: Action-oriented policing yields fewer drug crimes

Greater emphasis on “action-oriented” policing has yielded more traffic citations in Russells Point, and has led to a decrease in drug-related offenses, the police chief told council Tuesday in a regular meeting.

Chief Joe Freyhof told members of council that proactive steps by officers in his department have resulted in more traffic tickets, and that approach has also helped officers get in front of drug crimes or overdoses before they happen.

So far this year, Russells Point has realized $9,029 in fines paid out from traffic citations, according to a mayor’s court report shared Tuesday. That figure more than doubles the $4,022 in fines paid to the village through Aug. 31 of last year.

In August alone, $1,888 was paid to the village in the form of traffic fines. In August 2016, a total of $162 in traffic fines was paid out for the month.

“Most of these are for speed, usually 10 or more (above posted speed limit),” the police chief said. “Those tickets were easily citable offenses.”

Chief Freyhof emphasized to council that his intention was not for officers to write speeding tickets all shift.

“The goal here is not to turn mayor’s court into a funding mechanism for the police department,” he said. “I don’t think that creates a healthy relationship between the community and the police department.”

Still, Chief Freyhof said those routine traffic stops can sometimes turn into a substantial drug seizure, and Russells Point officers are getting more skilled all the time in picking up on potential criminal indicators.

