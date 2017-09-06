West Liberty Beautification Award presented to Smoot family

The Village of West Liberty presented its 2017 Beautification Award Monday to Tim and Jodi Smoot of 305 E. Baird St. during the annual West Liberty Lions’ Labor Day Festival

Tim and Jodi Smoot’s 305 E. Baird St., West Liberty, property was named the winner of the 2017 West Liberty Beautification Award. (PHOTO | VILLAGE OF WEST LIBERTY)

This year, voting for the contest was completed online at mywestliberty.com, where more than 2,200 votes were cast and the difference between first-place and second-place was seven votes. Don and Nicki Boitnott, who reside at 216 S. Taylor St., received second-place.

