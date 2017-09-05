A rope to recovery

New overdose response team aims to aid the still suffering

Three members of Logan County’s new Overdose Response Team, from left, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Prickett, volunteer Kathy Zeller and Rhonda Gilbert, an alcohol and drug counselor with Consolidated Care Inc., meet Wednesday to discuss their strategy for responding to homes where overdoses occurred in the past week. A different team — including representatives of the Bellefontaine Police Department — responds to cases in the city. While a uniformed law enforcment officer accompanies the teams, they are not knocking to arrest the individual in the home. Instead, they are looking to distribute a bag of informational materials, shown inside, and potentially convince drug addicts to seek treatment. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

At least 11 Logan County residents have drowned this year in a raging sea of addiction.

It has become clear to professionals and volunteers working in addiction services a new approach could help preserve lives.

Among its many other initiatives to combat the pervasive opiate crisis, the Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts has begun sending a team of at least three members to the home of individuals who survive a drug overdose to see if they want help.

“I want to be part of providing hope and letting people know that addiction doesn’t have to ruin your life,” Kathy Zeller, a volunteer team member, said of her service.

“When we first started talking about this, we were losing clients at a higher rate than we’ve ever seen before,” Rhonda Gilbert, a team member and alcohol and drug counselor with Consolidated Care Inc., said. “We are trying to make a difference, to get out in the community and help. We’ve talked to wives, mothers, family members — anyone we can just to get the word out that we can help.”

