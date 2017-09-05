West Liberty’s annual Labor Day Festival was this weekend, featuring, above: Parade grand marshal Logan Cole, a West Liberty-Salem High School senior, waves and throws candy for parade-goers Saturday while showing school spirit on a pickup truck featuring prominent orange and black school colors. ALSO PICTURED IN TUESDAY'S EXAMINER: A representative of the West Liberty Fire Department tosses candy out of a fire truck Saturday during the parade at the annual West Liberty Labor Day Festival. Concert-goers react to confetti streamers that blanketed the crowd Sunday evening during Christian recording artist Jordan Feliz’s performance hosted by Shine FM and ColePak during the West Liberty Labor Day Festival. Additional photos from the weekend are on Page 10. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)