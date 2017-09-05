A flare for service

Nearly 50 members of the Indian Lake High School Key Club — including, from left, Megan Hook, Bailey Howard and Bostyn Moots — helped complete one of Indian Lake’s most popular traditions Sunday evening by loading boxes of flares and delivering them to areas of the lake that would otherwise be dark during the Labor Day weekend Ring of Fire — a tradition that marks the end of the tourist season at the lake. They planted and lit flares near the spillway, Pew Island, Paradise Island and along the state park’s bicycle path. Key Club has partnered with the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce to fill in the Ring of Fire for many years. (PHOTO | JAMIE ROSS FOR INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)