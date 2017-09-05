Village Pantry hit again by robbers

For the second time in 10 days, Village Pantry, 200 E. Sandusky Ave., fell victim to a robbery.

Two black males entered the convenience store around 4:40 a.m. today, a clerk told officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department. One suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt approached the counter and asked to change out a $20 bill.

When the clerk opened the cash drawer, the suspect reached in and grabbed money from the register.

Both men ran northbound from the store, the clerk reported.

No weapons were displayed nor did the suspect threaten the clerk.

On Aug. 27, a clerk was confronted outside the store by a knife-wielding male suspect. The clerk was forced back into the store and ordered to open the register. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on either robbery can call the department at 599-1010 and ask for Det. Dwight Salyers.