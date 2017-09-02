Iron City aims to be place where old meets new

The operators of the Iron City Sports Bar opening soon want to create a unique experience for local residents, but they definitely aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel.

Instead, owner Matt Brown, operating manager Brett Wiford and adviser Jason Duff say Iron City will draw on the classic appeal of a wing and sports hangout that made the 1125 S. Main St. Wingers establishment a popular draw for much of the 2000s with the urban edge of a Brewfontaine that appeals to modern trends in the restaurant and bar business.

Owner Matt Brown, right, and operating manager Brett Wiford, left, pose inside the establishment, which is still under renovation. (PHOTO | SUSIE JARVIS, THE PHOTO BOOTH, VIA IRON CITY)

“We were trying to find a good fit for the void so we asked people what they wanted,” Wiford said. “One of the big things we heard was wings and a place to watch the game. Our focus will be on wings and popular twists on American pub fare.”

“Since Wingers left, I have heard time and time again that we need a good place to eat delicious wings, where we can enjoy time with friends and family watching a sporting event on TV together, and if you wanted to you could also enjoy a cold beer, all for a reasonable price,” Duff said.

“We asked ourselves: Why don’t we listen to what people want? Why try to create something new, when we already know what works?”

In addition to juicy wings marinated in brine prior to frying and being coated in six to eight unique sauces, the menu will include hamburgers and their own smoked meat recipes. The menu items will feature as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible, Wiford said.

“We want to be known as an upscale sports bar with new and exciting flavors, but we also don’t want to be considered ‘not down home’,” he said.

“We want this to feel like your family here,” Brown added. “A pub and a sports bar where we know your name.”

This artist’s rendering shows what diners may expect when renovations are complete at Iron City Sports Bar, 1125 S. Main St. (PHOTO | VIA IRON CITY SPORTS BAR)

And no sports bar would be complete without a selection of suds — a total of 15 on draft and more in bottles — along with 12 high definition televisions and projectors throughout the space.

“We plan to have quality craft beers along with popular American beers,” Wiford said.

They also plan to offer a variety of signature drinks like the Buckeye Bloody Mary, which they hope to serve along with their Sunday brunch if voters in the city’s Fourth Ward approve a ballot measure Nov. 7.

“We have Direct TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket and we hope to serve alcohol on Sundays after the election,” Brown said. “I’ve been going door-to-door throughout the ward meeting voters and assuring them that this is a quality establishment — a nice place to go to meet up with your friends and watch the game.”

