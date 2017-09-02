Need a Lyft?

Residents of metropolitan areas have been bumping around the town in ride-sharing services for several years now, but those services for the most part weren’t available in places like Logan County.

Jamie Stripe is a Lyft driver and will be offering rides in Bellefontaine as part of the ride-sharing services’ expansion that included places across the country like Logan County. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

That changed Thursday as Lyft expanded its service area to include Bellefontaine and surrounding areas. It is part of a nationwide expansion that makes Lyft fully operational in 32 additional states, bringing its total coverage area to 40 of the 50 states.

Bellefontaine also has its first driver, Jamie Stripe, who lives a stone’s throw from downtown and has been traveling to and from the Columbus area to work for the company for about three months now.

“I like to stay up late and my family doesn’t. This is a way I can earn money while doing that,” Stripe, 38, said of the part-time gig. “I’m glad it’s in Bellefontaine now so I can stay at home and don’t have to drive to Columbus.”

He acknowledged he probably won’t stand to earn as much in the small town environment but he won’t have the $40 to $50 a week in travel costs either.

He said he has made about 150 trips for Lyft, usually ferrying late night revelers between destinations or back home afterward during the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights he would typically travel to Columbus to drive.

Working out of Bellefontaine, however, Stripe said he plans to work more evening hours and weeknights as fares become available.

