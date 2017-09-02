Second Harvest Food Bank, Meijer partner to provide local hunger relief

The Second Harvest Food Bank serving Logan, Champaign and Clark counties will benefit from donation cards purchased at Meijer, 1500 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield, through Sept. 16, in conjunction with the store’s Simply Give campaign.

Throughout the Grand Rapids, Mich.,-based retailer’s stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin, the Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 230 food banks and pantries.

The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

In addition, today, Meijer will double match customers’ donations up to $25,000 per pantry. That means for every $10 donation card purchased, Meijer will contribute $20, resulting in a total $30 donation.

In the three-county service area of Second Harvest Food Bank, $1 equals five meals.

“Food insecurity is real in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties, and it’s through crucial partnerships like Meijer’s Simply Give campaign that will go along way toward alleviating hunger in our communities,” said Tyra Jackson, Second Harvest Food Bank executive director.

“We encourage community members to help us fulfill our mission of helping feed the hungry in Clark, Champaign & Logan counties by purchasing a Meijer Simply Give food donation card during their next shopping trip.”