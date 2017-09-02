Pine fresh clean

Richard Pine Jr. of Bellefontaine scrubs the base of the George Batholomew statue at the entrance to Court Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The city resident said he is doing acts of service in memory of his brother Paul Michael Pine who died in 2011 at age 41 after dealing with post traumatic stress disorder from two tours of Iraq. He also said he helps residents replace and respectfully dispose of tattered or torn American flags by calling him at (937) 935-5089. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)