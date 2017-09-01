New signal controllers should improve traffic flow

Traffic signals — 19 in all — along state and federal routes in Bellefontaine soon will be linked by a global positioning satellite system designed to keep it on time.

Bellefontaine Traffic Light Technician Jason Harman removes an outdated controller as part of an Ohio Department of Transportationfunded project to upgrade 19 signals in the city. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Funded entirely by an Ohio Department of Transportation program, the upgrade replaces 20-year-old controllers that have been problematic since installation.

City Engineer Tim Notestine said the city got by with the controllers only with the help of a good service contractor in the early years. But time caught up with the system years ago as software and hardware support faded.

“I’ve said, ‘We were a lot smarter traffic signal wise 20 years ago than we are today,’” he said.

