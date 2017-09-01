Logan Cole selected as grand marshal

Logan Cole, a senior at West Liberty-Salem High School, is the grand marshal of the annual West Liberty Labor Day Festival parade that begins at noon Saturday.

LOGAN COLE

Logan was instrumental in disarming the shooter at WL-Salem High School on Jan. 20 after he was shot and severely injured. The West Liberty Lions Club, organizers of the event, felt he became a “community-wide hero” and chose him for the honor.

He has made great strides in his recovery and returned to school before the 2016-17 school year ended. He is a member of the boys soccer team.

His family updated his condition last month in Facebook posts and indicated lead test results have improved. They had been a concern because of all the pellets that remain around Logan’s spine from the gunshot wound.

Logan met Vice President Mike Pence at a May 20 visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as part of an ‘Armed Services Day event. The vice president signed Logan’s Bible. The visit was arranged by the U.S. Secret Service which had read about Logan’s acts at the high school.

“My relationship with God has really kept me going through this,” Logan has been quoted as saying.

