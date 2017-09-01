Pheasants Forever Chapter recognized at annual meetings

Farm Bureau highlights past year

With Steve Searson, Logan Soil & Water technician, second from the right, are, from the left, Pheasants Forever representatives Gary Comer Sr., Gary Comer Jr., Steve Jacks and Cindy Zeller.

The Logan County Chapter of Pheasants Forever was recognized Thursday night by the Logan Soil & Water Conservation District as the cooperator of the year.

The recognition was part of the district’s annual meeting held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Logan County Farm Bureau.

Local chapter 285 was organized May 23, 1989, and focuses on quality and quantity of wildlife habitat establishment.

Among the volunteers involved in organizing the chapter were Jan and Mike Beelman, Jeff and Dawn Beelman, John Tracey, John Belser, Gary Comer Sr., Gary Comer Jr., Bob Stoll, Rod Burnside, Jerry Tussing, Steve Jacks and Curt Smith.

