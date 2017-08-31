Lofts 110 recognized as best project in state

A project to turn the upper levels of a downtown Bellefontaine building into luxury living space will be recognized as the best of such projects in the state at an event later this year.

This architectural rendering shows the kitchen of one of the Lofts110 units, which will receive Heritage Ohio’s Heritage Ohio’s Best Upper Floor Residential Rehabilitation Award in October. (PHOTOS | JASON DUFF)

The Lofts110, developed by Jason Duff in the historic Metropolitan Building, will receive Heritage Ohio’s Best Upper Floor Residential Rehabilitation Award at its annual awards ceremony in October.

Duff’s development team, along with general contractor, Robinson Building Solutions, and engineer Mike Henderson of Mote & Associates, designed and executed the project in the 110 S. Main St. building over several years leading up to its unveiling in late 2016.

The Lofts110 contain four single-bedroom studio lofts on the second floor and a pair of two-bedroom third story luxury lofts with views overlooking Main Street, the Logan County Courthouse and other vistas of downtown Bellefontaine.

Duff said the award is another feather in the cap of the overall revitalization efforts being made throughout downtown.

“Being recognized for this award continues to place the revitalization work in Bellefontaine as some of the best in the state,” he wrote in an email. “We are very proud to receive this recognition and the support the community provides as the town continues to grow.

