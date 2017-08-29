Write-in candidates breathing new life into local elections

A flurry of write-in candidates is breathing new life into a local election season that had much of the wind taken out of it by rejection of petitions in several township, school board and village races.

In total, 35 candidates filed to run as write-ins by the Monday afternoon deadline, creating seven new races.

Some of the highlights of the Monday filings include a resurrection of the City Council at-large race that appeared dead, new races where none existed in Stokes Township and the village of West Mansfield, and races for at least one seat in several school districts.

It is the largest number of write-ins on a ballot in recent history, Logan County Board of Elections personnel report.

“I think people realized there are openings available and decided to get involved,” Co-director Kandie Horton said.

A total of 102 nonpartisan candidates filed petitions by the Aug. 9 deadline, but the Logan County Board of Elections rejected 21 of those petitions for flaws during its review of the documents.

According to state law, those candidates are not allowed to file as write-ins for the same election, according to information distributed by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

