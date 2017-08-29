Treasurer receives ‘incomparably superior’ evaluation

BHS’s 50th birthday to be marked this year

Bellefontaine Board of Education members report Treasurer Keith Krieger received an “incomparably superior” evaluation during an executive session conducted at the conclusion of their Monday evening meeting.

Krieger, who last month was extended a five-year contract in a retire/rehire arrangement, is a 38-year district employee who was hired July 16, 1979. His new contract runs through July 31, 2022.

The treasurer “has the full support and confidence of the board,” members said in a prepared statement. “He continues to provide excellent professional service to our district, bringing with him the priceless knowledge and experience of almost 40 years of providing sound financial projections, conservative fiscal leadership and high ethical standards.

“We are fortunate to have Keith as an integral member of an outstanding administrative team.”

