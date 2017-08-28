WL-Salem to contract for resource officer

Building project complete; random drug testing policy still being considered

West Liberty-Salem will utilize a uniformed Champaign County Sherrif’s Deputy as a school resource officer when school resumes Sept. 5. Several new outdoor security cameras have been installed as part of the recently-completed building project. Additional security upgrades have included bullet-resistant film on windows and doors and updated emergency egress windows. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

West Liberty-Salem Local School Districrt will employ a full-time resource officer when the 2017-18 school year begins Sept. 5.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong said the uniformed officer would be a deputy of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, but that a specific candidate has not yet been named.

Final selection of a school resource officer would occur ahead of the start of the school year provided the sheriff’s office and school district can, “find the right candidate for the position,” the superintendent said.

WL-S becomes the third area school to contract with a local law enforcement agency for a resource officer. Bellefontaine and Riverside each utilize school resource officers, and Indian Lake schools maintain an informal relationship with Washington Township police.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with the sheriff’s office and the additional security it will provide for our school,” Mr. Hissong said.

Implementation of a school resource officer is one of a handful of actions taken since a January school shooting in a high school bathroom. Emergency evacuation windows that allow for easier exit in the event of an evacuation also have been installed as a response to that incident, Mr. Hissong said.

Bullet-resistant glass film has been added to all exterior entrances, and to windows throughout the building.

“This allows the windows to withstand a forced entry and not allow the glass to fall apart if shattered,” Mr. Hissong said.

Additionally, the district will be adding night lock door barricades for use in case of an emergency, and improved thumb-turn locks with indictors.

“That will easily indicate to students and staff that the door is locked and secured from the inside,” the superintendent explained.

Improvements have also been made to the school’s emergency notification system that more efficiently contacts first responders and staff. School staff also now can remotely lock down all outside doors in case of an emergency.

“Throughout the building project, the district also has substantially increased its number of security cameras on campus,” Mr. Hissong said.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!